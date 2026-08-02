Red Cross declares 2nd national blood crisis in history; O blood type urgently needed

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — The American Red Cross is warning of a serious blood shortage this summer, calling it the second national blood crisis in the organization's history, and officials say patients may already be feeling the impact.

While summer typically brings a seasonal dip in blood donations, organizers with the Red Cross says this year's drop is far more severe than usual, down 25% in supply.

"People are on vacation. Schools are out. People take extra-long weekends, and so they're just not getting out there to give blood," Lynne Washbish, the executive director, said.

Washbish said the situation has reached a critical level.

"This is the second national blood crisis that we've had in history, and patients may already be feeling the impact. Blood is not on the shelves, and we need to get people out there to roll up a sleeve and donate so that we can get that blood moving on the shelves and it can impact people that need it right now," Washbish said.

The shortage is especially concerning for Type O blood, which can be used across a wide range of patients at hospitals nationwide.

"We will take all kinds of bloods. However, the universal blood is the O positive, which is what... we really want right now, because it is a universal blood type," Washbish said.

Every pint of blood sitting on a hospital shelf could mean the difference between having what a patient needs in an emergency and not having it. Right now, Washbish said those shelves are running dangerously low, and that the timing makes the shortage especially dangerous.

"Typically, it means if in the event we had a disaster right now, there's not enough blood on the shelves in the hospitals to help support that, and right now that's why it's so critical," she said.

For those ready to donate, Washbish offered simple advice to prepare.

"Drink lots of water. Eat lots of protein, and make sure you fuel up before you go in, and roll your sleeve up. You'll do fine," she said.

To find a location to donate near you, visit this link: American Red Cross | Help Those Affected by Disasters

Molly Demrow is committed to covering the stories that matter to you. If you have an idea, please reach out to Molly at molly.demrow@wlex.tv.