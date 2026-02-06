Red Mile Gaming and Racing in Kentucky gears up for record Super Bowl 60 betting weekend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Red Mile Gaming and Racing in Lexington is gearing up for what's expected to be a record-breaking Super Bowl 60 betting weekend as the New England Patriots face the Seattle Seahawks in Santa Clara, California.

According to the American Gaming Association, Americans will legally wager $1.76 billion on the big game, representing nearly a 27% increase year over year.

"People just love to bet on the NFL," said a Red Mile representative.

The Lexington venue is well aware of the growing interest and is preparing for Sunday's festivities with heightened excitement.

"We live for the excitement," said Mary Catherine Jones, Red Mile's VP of Operations.

Since 2024 marked the first year of legal in-state betting on the Super Bowl, Kentucky has seen significant growth in sports wagering. That inaugural year saw Kentuckians wager more than $17 million on the big game alone. Just two years ago, more than 200,000 Kentuckians placed more than one million wagers on the Super Bowl.

"It's just been a really different clientele that they didn't have that offering here before, and so we're really happy to provide that offering to them now," Jones said.

The impact extends beyond just entertainment, bringing economic benefits to the local community.

"Speaking to amenities that we didn't have before, things that people were going out of state to do, now they're gonna be able to stay local," said Jones.

This shift is bringing money to local jobs and businesses throughout Kentucky.

"[It's] really fantastic for all of us in Kentucky, not to mention, obviously the tax revenue it generates for the state," Jones said.

Jones considers it a win-win situation as the state continues to embrace legal sports betting three days ahead of the big game.

"Football is king, right?" Jones said.

Red Mile is offering the chance to join its Ultimate Game Day Watch Party, with doors opening at 5:30 p.m. Sunday to watch on big screens. The Patriots and Seahawks will kick off at 6:30 p.m. at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Those buying tickets to Red Mile's watch party are eligible to win signed items from Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, Peyton Manning and Randy Moss.

Addressing problem gambling, Red Mile has rules and regulations in place: all guests must be 21 or older to enter Red Mile's Gaming Floor. A help hotline is listed as well at 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537).