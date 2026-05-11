Redeemer Lutheran church completes rebuild nearly one year after EF-4 tornado destroyed building

SOMERSET, Ky. (LEX 18) — Nearly one year after an EF-4 tornado destroyed the building, Pastor Doug Couch and the congregation of Redeemer Lutheran Church celebrated the opening of their new church in Somerset last Thursday.

"We are thrilled beyond measure, we're blessed beyond measure," Couch said.

The celebration came more than five weeks after the congregation held its first service in the new building since the tornado hit on May 16, 2025. It's a milestone Couch described as deeply personal.

"It's probably one of the top three events of my lifetime," Couch said.

One of the highlights of the rebuild was the work of a retired shop teacher and church member, who took on the task of restoring the pews by hand. However, the work extended far beyond the pews.

"Our pulpit and our altar table were destroyed and he rebuilt those for us from scratch by hand," Couch said.

According to Couch, the church saved $25,000 to $30,000 thanks to those contributions alone.

The congregation held its first service in the new building on Easter Sunday, following more than $1 million in repairs.

Even as the church marks the milestone, Couch said he remains mindful that not everyone in the community has been able to move forward at the same pace.

"Temper some of your enthusiasm in acknowledgment of the fact that not everybody can share your celebration," Couch said.

"It's been such a hard, hard year for our people," Couch said.

