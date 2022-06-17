'Redneck Rave' returns June 15-19

(LEX 18) — Kentucky received international attention after a five-day party in June dubbed as a "Redneck Rave" ended with dozens of arrests, injuries, and citations.

Despite the controversy, the rave is back again this year and underway through June 19.

Kentucky's "Redneck Rave" made national headlines in 2021 after the event led to several people getting hurt, plus 14 people were arrested and 48 others were charged with various crimes, according to the Edmonson County Sheriff.

Some performers took issue with the negative portrayal of the event, saying the true message was love, diversity, and family bonding.

The event is located at Blue holler Offroad Park near Mammoth Cave.