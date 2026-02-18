Reflecting on Reverend Jesse Jackson's legacy

(LEX 18) — Rev. Jesse Jackson's ability to give underrepresented groups a voice remains one of his most celebrated qualities, according to the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People.

Raoul Cunningham, who serves on the NAACP's national board of directors, said civil rights advocacy united him and Jackson despite attending schools hundreds of miles apart.

"Our shared vision was equal treatment, to end segregation, to gain voting rights across the entire nation, and to alleviate poverty," Cunningham said.

He described their shared determination in the movement.

"We were both a little cocky. Headstrong, determined, and willing to fight for a cause and a mission," Cunningham said.

Pastor Richard Gaines at Consolidated Baptist Church emphasized how Jackson's story continues to inspire future generations.

"There are millions of children and even young adults out there that have heard his story, know his story, or shall know his story, that can be encouraged and lifted up by the example he left for us," Gaines said.

What really stands out to Gaines is how Jackson was directed by his moral compass.

"He was rooted in the church. The Civil Rights Movement was deeply rooted in the church, what we call the black church," Gaines said.

Cunningham believes Jackson's two presidential campaigns reshaped politics.

"He was able to make significant gains in the fight against poverty," Cunningham said.

Both believe Jackson's universal appeal explains his popularity in Kentucky.

"Whether I'm in the city or I'm in the mountains of eastern Kentucky, the bottom line is everybody has a similar need or hurt or pain," Gaines said.

Cunningham reflected on what he'll miss most about Jackson.

"I will miss his advocacy work. I will miss his friendship," Cunningham said.