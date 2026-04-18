Reforest the Bluegrass marks 27 years of environmental impact in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — An abundance of trees joined Lexington's Coldstream Park on Saturday for the 27th annual Reforest the Bluegrass event.

The environmental initiative started in 1999 as a way to help remove pollution from water in the city. Each year, community members volunteer to plant more trees in Lexington. Last year, over 800 Kentuckians showed up to plant trees at Veterans Park.

According to event organizers, not only does the volunteer work help with the original mission, but there's extra benefits as well.

"Just the simple fact of increasing tree canopy makes cities healthier, because it cools our air. It absorbs storm water. It removes pollutants from our rivers and our air. It gives places for people to come out and walk and shade when it's really hot in the summer. So, for all of the things that we haven't measured, they've been successful too," said Heather Wilson, the community forestry program manager for the City of Lexington.

Reforest the Bluegrass is now working with the University of Kentucky to track the progress of the annual event, measuring the change in pollutants from local waterways.

Reforest the Bluegrass' next event will be on Saturday, April 25. The event, Reforest at Home, will take place at Coolavin Park, Jacobson Park, and Shillito Park from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m., granting homeowners free tree saplings to help maintain trees on private land.

According to the City of Lexington's website, an arborist will be available at each of the parks to help homeowners select a tree that's perfect for their yard. Each household can receive up to five trees.