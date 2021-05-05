Regal Hamburg Pavilion resuming operations starting Friday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Regal Hamburg Pavilion is set to resume operations on Friday. It will be the first time opening back up since temporarily halting operations due to COVID-19.

Wrath of Man will headline new movies including Mortal Kombat and Godzilla vs. Kong along with a full slate of additional titles. Future releases opening in the coming weeks include A Quiet Place Part II and F9.

Reopening plans include a wide range of health and safety measures that adhere to the CinemaSafe protocol and guidelines. One of the guidelines is wearing a mask at all times, even while watching a movie. Auditorium capacity will also be reduced to 50%.