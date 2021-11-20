Regional driver testing branch to open in Morehead

ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Driver testing services will be offered at a new regional office in Morehead starting Monday.

The branch is for residnets who want to get a state driver's permit or driver's license.

The KYTC Regional Drivers Licensing Office will serve residents of Bath, Elliott, Fleming, Lewis, Mason, Menifee, Montgomery, Morgan, Rowan, and Nicholas counties.

It's located at 126 Bradley Avenue, Morehead, KY 40351.

“We appreciate KSP and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet working together to expand driver licensing services to Kentuckians in Bath, Elliott, Fleming, Lewis, Mason, Menifee, Montgomery, Morgan, Rowan, and Nicholas counties,” said Governor Andy Beshear in a press release. “A local branch makes it easier for our Kentucky families to access the services they need.”

Residents must make an appointment before heading to the office for a permit, driver, or commercial driver license test.

Appointments are available Monday through Friday. You can make your appointment here.

New drivers can prepare for the exam by reading through the Kentucky driver's manual or by downloading the "kspolice" app. All testing materials found there are free.