Regional vaccine clinic opens in London, part of effort to get more Kentuckians vaccinated

LONDON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Right now, only 21% of people in Laurel County are fully vaccinated according to the CDC.

It's also a major hub for southeastern Kentucky, which is why the state and FEMA selected London as a regional vaccination site. This is one of two new regional sites opening this week, and it's part of an effort that's going to distribute thousands of shots across the state.

The goal of the clinic located at the Laurel County Extension Center is to vaccinate 250 people a day.

Conroy Delouche

"And get to the people who may be in communities that are underserved, that may be in a community that is vulnerable," said Nate Custer with FEMA.

Many receiving the vaccine have had interest in getting the shot, but encountered issues either scheduling an appointment or finding one close to London.

"I think this may make them come and get it where it's local and you don't have to travel as far," said Shane Whitaker.

Whitaker was one of the first in line. After his own brush with the virus, he was eager to take his shot.

"Keep everyone else safe. And I've had it before and I don't want it again," said Whitaker. "It wasn't any fun. It kinda got me down pretty bad for like three weeks. But everything's good now."

Debbie Grewe rolled up her sleeve to protect herself and her loved ones, especially her new granddaughter.

"Everything went well. They were very caring and compassionate. And very aware of what could possibly be happening with your body and whatever. You just felt very secure with them," said Grewe.

Both Grewe and Whitaker were in-and-out in less than 30 minutes.

You don't need to make an appointment before coming in. You just need some form of ID. The vaccine, which is a two-dose Pfizer, is free.

The address is 200 County Extension Road in London. The clinic is open Tuesday-Saturday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.