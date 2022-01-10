Registration now open for 2022 Bluegrass 10,000 and Fun Run

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Registration opens Monday, January 10 for Lexington’s July 4 Bluegrass 10,000 and Fun Run races through downtown in July.

The Bluegrass 10,000 and Fun Run races are happening Monday, July 4.

Details for the BG 10,000 and Fun Run:

BLUEGRASS 10,000 IN-PERSON



Register for the race here.

Registration – $35 (last day to register: July 3)

No packet pickups on race day. A limited quantity of shirts will be ordered. Once they are sold out, no additional shirts will be ordered.

View Bluegrass 10,000 Race Map here: lexingtonky.gov/bluegrass10k.

Race starts are 7:25 a.m. (wheelchairs) and 7:30 a.m. (runners)

Start/finish line: near Main Street/Limestone intersection, downtown Lexington

Participant race results can be tracked by using the RaceJoy app.

Friends, family, and spectators are invited to come downtown and watch the race. They can also cheer along virtually and watch the race results on the RaceJoy app. Spectators must watch from the sidewalk and should not block the route or finish line.

Awards ceremony will take place at the Robert F. Stephens Courthouse plaza

Awards are given to the overall top male and female for the foot race and wheelchair divisions. Age category winners are announced and receive their trophy following the overall awards. Awards determined by the official race timer, Good Times Racing.

Times for overall awards will be announced on Lexington Parks & Recreation's social media

The Bluegrass 10,000 is a footrace; however, wheelchair participants are encouraged to participate. Wheelchair and crank participants are governed by NWAA sanctions.

There are no age requirements to participate. Participants must independently run, walk or use a wheelchair (wheelchair division). Running strollers are allowed.

No pets, roller skates, in-line skates, bicycles, scooters, or skateboards are allowed.

BLUEGRASS 10,000 VIRTUAL



The virtual race can be completed at any time until July 4

Virtual participants can use the RaceJoy app to upload their results.

No awards will be given to virtual runners. Please come to any packet pick-up to receive your race shirt.

FUN RUN

