Registration opens for volunteering opportunities for PGA Tour's 2025 ISCO Championship

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Registration opened on Wednesday for volunteers interested in opportunities at the PGA Tour's 2025 ISCO Championship.

The event will take place at the Hurstbourne Country Club in Louisville, Kentucky from July 7 to July 13.

A release says that volunteers will provide support such as player management, TV support, and hospitality.

Volunteers will get access to exclusive perks including:



A volunteer uniform, featuring a logoed polo shirt and hat

A volunteer tournament badge providing week-long access

Meals and refreshments during scheduled shifts

A chance to watch some of the world’s best golfers up close

Invitations to special volunteer appreciation events

Volunteer opportunities are available to people ages 18 and older, and people ages 13 through 17 may also participate in select roles with parental consent, the release states.

Businesses, groups, and schools are also encouraged to apply.

Anyone interested in opportunities can visit https://iscochampionship.com/volunteer/ to register and find more details.