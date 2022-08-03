Relief efforts coming to smaller eastern Kentucky town

FLEMING-NEON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Help is finally coming to Fleming-Neon in eastern Kentucky, where floods damaged most buildings last week.

The city's police chief, Allen Bormes, said that for a few days it felt like the town had been forgotten. "It was lonely," he said

The town is home to less than a thousand people.

Jeff Porter is one person who lives in a town that has spent time cleaning up.

"My routine now is I wake up, get a cup of coffee, and stand outside and cry for 30 minutes," Porter said.

Additional rain meant the town flooded, albeit more minor, on Monday. Everything inside the city hall was destroyed. They've been operating out of a trailer.

Bormes said the first big influx of help came on Tuesday, though he said the community could use more.