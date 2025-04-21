Relief hub at Capital Plaza Hotel delivers meals to flood victims in Frankfort

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Capital Plaza Hotel continues to serve as a relief hub for those impacted by flooding.

"We just want to normalize things as much as possible," Kristie Powe said.

Thanks in large part to World Central Kitchen, a food relief organization Powe is working with to provide the meals.

"It's amazing what they set up, I mean fully cooked hot lunches, hot lunch hot dinner, nutritional good meals," Powe added.

This initiative is delivering 240 meals per day.

Natalie Spoonamore who has three toddlers and moved into the hotel April 3 after losing her home in Owen County.

"There's so many homes that are going to have to be torn down. It's absolutely horrifying," Spoonamore said.

Frankfort resident Crystal Brown sent LEX18 pictures of the damage to her home.

"I've lost everything," she said. "I had a home on the 4th and I don't have a home on the 5th,"

Ashley Whang reflected on the devastation.

"We didn't think it was going to happen that quick...it was within a couple of hours they were coming in with the boats getting us out of there," Whang said.

That's why this hub is here for these flood victims.

"They really don't know what to do next, and just having an ear and having someone to listen has been a big thing," Powe added.

It's a bond created in part by Rowe and her team of local advocates leaving a lasting impression.

