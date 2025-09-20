Remains of Airman killed in 1968 Laos attack laid to rest in Berea

BEREA, Ky. (LEX 18) — The remains of U.S. Air Force Staff Sergeant Henry Gerald Gish, who was killed in action during the Vietnam War, were laid to rest Saturday in Berea Cemetery.

Gish was 25 years old when he was stationed as a technician at a navigational support site, Lima Site 85, on Phou Pha Thi in Houaphan Province, Laos. On March 11, 1968, North Vietnamese commandos scaled a cliff and attacked the station. Gish was killed in the assault, but his remains could not be recovered at the time.

His remains were recently recovered and identified, and were returned to Berea for burial.