Remembering horse racing legend D. Wayne Lukas, winner of fifteen triple crown races

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — D. Wayne Lukas, one of the most accomplished horse trainers of all-time, passed away Saturday at his home in Louisville at age 89. Affectionately known as coach, Lukas won 4,953 races.

His last win in a Triple Crown race has strong ties to Mill Ridge Farm in Lexington.

"What an icon of the sport, and just an amazing person. He was certainly a leader not only in his talents, he certainly changed our game...he was just a role model for many people to follow," Price Bell Jr. said.

Bell followed Lukas' career for decades, a career that featured 15 wins in triple crown races, the last coming in 2024 at Pimlico with Seize The Grey.

"It's incredible to win any grade one in any classic but to do it with my race horse and to do it with Wayne was something that certainly we'll never forget," Bell said.

Memories from that unforgettable moment in the 2024 Preakness Stakes are in frames in some of the walls at Mill Ridge Farm.

The farm raised Seize The Grey, trained by Lukas.

"It's just incredible," Bell said.

It was an incredible pursuit of excellence on display time and again.

"Every day he would get up and go train horses, and he was able to do that all the way until the time hospice came in," Lukas said.

D. Wayne's time in the sport spanned five decades and then some. Ultimately, for Bell, Lukas' positive lasting impression speaks to his kindness.

"He was so kind, didn't know a stranger and he was so generous with his time and his talent. I hope that I have a similar impact on people throughout my life," Bell said.

As Bell puts it, Lukas was a constant inspiration to us all.

Churchill Downs posted a touching moment on Facebook regarding Lukas, who won the Kentucky Derby four times, the Preakness Stakes seven times and Belmont Stakes four times.

Outrider Greg Blasi led D. Wayne Lukas' pony to the track in tribute to the Hall-of-Famer.

