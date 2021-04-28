Rep. Barr calls on Congress to increase police funding in 2022

WASHINGTON (LEX 18) — Rep. Andy Barr said in a statement Wednesday he is spearheading an effort in Congress to increase funding for police departments in 2022.

"I totally reject the radical calls to defund the police," Barr said. "That is why I am leading the effort in Congress to increase funding for our police departments in this year’s appropriations process."

Barr suggested the increased funding go toward the Byrne Justice Assistance Grant Program and the Community Oriented Policing Services programs, including the COPS Hiring Program.

Together, Barr said these programs help ensure state and local law enforcement have the training, tools and personnel necessary to serve their communities.

Barr's letter to the House Appropriations Committee was cosigned by Rep. Bill Pascrell (D-N.J.) and Rep. John Rutherford (R-Fla.).