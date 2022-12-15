Watch Now
Rep. John Yarmuth gives farewell speech after 16-year House career

J. Scott Applewhite/AP
FILE - House Budget Committee Chair John Yarmuth, D-Ky., arrives as House Democrats and their new leadership choose ranking member positions for committees as they assume the minority in the new Congress, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022. On Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, Yarmuth gave his farewell speech in the House as the Kentuckian approaches the conclusion of a 16-year career that included a stint as a committee chairman. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Posted at 8:28 AM, Dec 15, 2022
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — U.S. Rep. John Yarmuth gave his farewell speech in the House on Wednesday.

The Louisville Democrat has served as chairman of the House Budget Committee. In his speech Wednesday, Yarmuth described what he will and will not miss from his time on Capitol Hill.

Yarmuth, who represented the Louisville-area 3rd District for 16 years, said he will miss many of his House colleagues, some of whom he counts among his best friends. They include some of his Republican colleagues, he said.

Yarmuth said he also won't miss “the constant emphasis on raising money and the apparent conviction of some that only gobs of money can persuade enough voters to win elections."

He announced last year that he would not seek another term. Yarmuth was first elected to Congress in 2006, when he unseated a Republican incumbent in the urban and suburban district.

Democratic state Sen. Morgan McGarvey was elected to succeed him. When he takes office, McGarvey will become the lone Democrat in Kentucky's congressional delegation.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

