Rep. John Yarmuth, Kentucky's sole Democrat in Congress, not running for re-election

J. Scott Applewhite/AP
FILE - In this Sept. 21, 2021, file photo House Budget Committee Chair John Yarmuth, D-Ky., joined at left by House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., talks to reporters at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Posted at 1:31 PM, Oct 12, 2021
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky Rep. John Yarmuth has announced that he will not run for re-election in 2022 after being elected to eight consecutive terms in office.

"The truth be told, I never expected to be Congress this long," said Rep. Yarmuth in a video statement posted to Twitter. "I always said I couldn't imagine being here longer than 10 years. After every election, I was asked how long I intended to serve, and I never had an answer. Today, I do. This term will be my last."

Assuming office in 2007, Yarmuth represents Kentucky's 3rd congressional district, which covers almost all of Louisville's metropolitan area. He's the only Democrat to currently represent Kentucky in the United States Congress.

Yarmuth serves as the chairman of the House Budget Committee. Earlier this year, he introduced the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 to the House, later signed by President Joe Biden.

