'Repack the Backpack' initiative helps Lexington students replenish school supplies

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Students in Lexington received much-needed school supplies thanks to an event Thursday, hosted by United Way of the Bluegrass and Anthem Kentucky Medicaid, among others.

"Repack the Backpack" provided complimentary school supplies—pencils, pencil sharpener, folders, crayons, etc.— to children and their families at the Black and Williams Neighborhood Center. COVID-19 vaccines and other immunization information, as well as Chick-Fil-A meals and books, were given out.

"We have school supplies for kids to get them through the end of the school year. This is the time that a lot of schools supplies are beginning to run out and its kind of hard to get them collected up so its a good time of year to do that," said Gary Cremeans, director of United Way.

Nearly 25% of Kentucky school-age children currently live in poverty, forcing many to go without the necessary school supplies to succeed in the classroom, according to Kentucky Youth Advocates.

This big effort ensures more children have the tools and skills to excel academically, professionally, and personally.

Repack the Backpack comes towards the end of the school year when ways to help students obtain supplies tapers off since classes are well underway.