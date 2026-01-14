Report: 2 arrested in Winchester after drug investigation leads to apartment fire

WINCHESTER, Ky. (LEX 18) — Two men were arrested during a drug trafficking investigation that led to an apartment fire on North Main Street in Winchester, according to police and fire officials.

Police Chief Travis Thompson told LEX 18 on the scene that officers were executing a search warrant at a home in the 500 block of North Main Street as part of an ongoing drug trafficking investigation when they noticed smoke coming from under a bed inside the apartment.

"After officers came in they saw smoke coming from under a bed," Thompson said.

Officers immediately evacuated all four apartments in the building and notified the fire department, Thompson said.

Fire Chief Chris Whiteley said crews responded to find fire showing from the upstairs apartment. The blaze caused smoke and water damage to the building, but no injuries were reported to firefighters, residents or animals.

The fire remains under investigation, Whiteley said.

Two men were arrested in connection with the drug investigation. One was taken into custody on an outstanding warrant, while the other faces a drug trafficking charge, Thompson said.

This is a developing story and LEX 18 will have additional information at it becomes available.