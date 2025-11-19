Report: 2 juveniles charged with arson after attempting to burn down Carrollton home

CARROLLTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Two juveniles have been charged with burglary, arson and criminal mischief after allegedly breaking into a Carrollton home and attempting to burn it down on Nov. 16, officials reported.

The Carrollton, Ky. Police Department reported that a sergeant responded to an arson complaint in the 200 block of Highland Avenue. The homeowner reportedly provided video evidence showing two juveniles allegedly breaking into the home and causing several thousand of dollars in damage.

The suspects also set fire to the floor in an attempt to "burn the home down," according to police.

During the investigation, the sergeant interviewed the two juveniles, who confessed to the crimes, police reported.

Both juveniles were charged with second-degree burglary, second-degree arson, and first-degree criminal mischief.