Report: Baby of UK student believed to have been alive at birth and full term

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — According to reporting by the Kentucky Kernel, records from Lexington Police reveal that the newborn baby of Laken Snelling "appeared to be full term when discovered."

In an article posted on Friday, the student publication reports that Snelling told medical staff at UK Hospital that "her baby displayed “a little bit of fetal movement” at birth, he made a “whimper” and that she “guessed” the baby was alive."

Additional records, including a search warrant for Snelling's social media accounts, stated that she had deleted photos to "hide evidence of the pregnancy, birth and newborn baby."

Police additionally believed that other items and information may have been deleted relating to pregnancy and "to the birth of the full term baby."

The Kentucky Kernel further reports that Snelling's roommates had heard loud noises after she had given birth at 4 a.m. on August 27. She told police later that she did not believe the baby was alive.

She later told police that she then fell asleep on top of the baby, and when she woke after passing out, she saw "the baby turning blue and purple."

Snelling then wrapped the baby in a towel, believing he was dead.

She woke up again at her 7:30 alarm, the student publication further reported, and placed the baby and the placenta in a black trash bag in her closet.

Around 8:40, Snelling told her roommates she had passed out early that morning and caused the loud noises, and then said she was going to the doctor because "she had not eaten and had not been feeling well."

Rather than attending her 9:30 a.m. class, she ordered through McDonald's app and picked up food, and then drove to the university clinic. She did not go inside, and returned to her residence just after 10:30, where she was soon arrested.

Her roommates had become suspicious of Snelling's pregnancy, and found "“blood-soaked towel on the floor and a plastic bag containing evidence of childbirth" in her room while she was gone, the Kernel reports.

Snelling, who no longer attends the University of Kentucky, is charged with woman charged with abuse of a corpse in connection to her infant's death.

According to reporting by the Kentucky Kernel, records from Lexington Police reveal that the newborn baby of Laken Snelling "appeared to be full term when discovered."

In an article posted on Friday, the student publication reports that Snelling told medical staff at UK Hospital that "her baby displayed “a little bit of fetal movement” at birth, he made a “whimper” and that she “guessed” the baby was alive."

Additional records, including a search warrant for Snelling's social media accounts, stated that she had deleted photos to "hide evidence of the pregnancy, birth and newborn baby."

The Kentucky Kernel further reports that Snelling's roommates had heard loud noises after she had given birth at 4 a.m. on August 27. In the affadavit pulled by the Kernel, it states Snelling told police later that she did not believe the baby was alive.

She later told police that she then fell on top of the baby, and when she woke after passing out, she saw "the baby turning blue and purple."

Snelling then wrapped the baby in a towel, believing he was dead.

She woke up again at her 7:30 alarm, the student publication further reported, and placed the baby and the placenta in a black trash bag in her closet.

Around 8:40, Snelling told her roommates she had passed out early that morning and caused the loud noises, and then said she was going to the doctor because "she had not eaten and had not been feeling well."

Rather than attending her 9:30 a.m. class, she ordered through McDonald's app and picked up food, and then drove to the university clinic. She did not go inside, and returned to her residence just after 10:30, where she was soon arrested.

Her roommates had become suspicious of Snelling's pregnancy, and found "“blood-soaked towel on the floor and a plastic bag containing evidence of childbirth" in her room while she was gone, the Kernel reports.

Snelling, who no longer attends the University of Kentucky, is charged with woman charged with abuse of a corpse in connection to her infant's death.

Read the full article by the Kentucky Kernel here.

