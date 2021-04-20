Report: Data shows disproportionate punishments for FCPS students of color

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — New data collected by the NAACP of Lexington and partners concluded that Fayette County Public Schools disproportionately disciplines students of color and spends more money on law enforcement than student support services.

The NAACP of Lexington collaborated with the Grassroots Law Project and the Institute for Compassion in Justice to produce the data presented in a release issued Tuesday.

In addition to data suggesting that FCPS is "policing, criminalizing and punishing students of color at disproportionate rates," statistics obtained through a record request and the Kentucky Department of Education School Report Card also indicate that FCPS spends more on law enforcement in schools than on mental health and student support services combined.

FCPS spokeswoman Lisa Deffendall said the district is crafting a full response to the report, but did say via email, "Please be aware that there are significant errors in their data."

Key findings from the data include:

From 2017-2020, Black students were suspended and expelled at rates higher than their overall representation in the district’s student population. The same is true for disciplinary actions involving law enforcement, where Black students are affected vastly more than other students.

Hispanic students were expelled and biracial students were suspended at rates higher than their overall representation.

Students with disabilities dealt with police at rates higher than their overall representation.

An examination of the district budget of the last few years shows that nearly double the money is spent on law enforcement than is spent on mental health and student support services, including in 2020 and 2021 when school has mostly been remote due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Even though students have spent most of the year learning remotely, spending of tax dollars on law enforcement personnel, vehicles and supplies have still increased, notably without any justification for such unnecessary expenses.

The full data can be viewed here.

Student advocacy group Counselors Over Cops, Grassroots Law Project, the Institute for Compassion in Justice, the NAACP of Lexington and the National Education Association Aspiring Educators Program made the following recommendations based on the data collected:

FCPS must eliminate law enforcement from all elementary and middle schools and reduce the number of law enforcement officers in all high schools.

FCPS must change the role of the law enforcement officers who will remain in its schools to focus solely on responding to emergency situations that threaten the safety of students and personnel.

FCPS should invest money in mental health supports and after-school programs that lead to positive long-term outcomes.

The full policy proposal can be viewed here.

