Report: Human remains discovered in Owensboro garage during cleanup

OWENSBORO, Ky. (LEX 18) — Police in Owensboro are investigating after human remains were reportedly found in a detached garage Sunday afternoon.

Officers with the Owensboro Police Department responded to a "suspicious circumstance" call just before noon on Oct. 5 in the 500 block of Hathaway Street. Police reported that a woman discovered the remains while cleaning out the garage.

The remains appeared to be in an advanced state of decomposition when officers arrived at the scene, police reported.

The identity of the dead individual and the manner of death have not been determined. Police said both are pending a forensic examination.

The investigation is ongoing. Police said they will release additional information as it becomes available.

