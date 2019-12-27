Menu

Watch
NewsCovering Kentucky

Actions

2 hunters find woman's body in Nelson County

Posted: 6:45 AM, Dec 27, 2019
Updated: 2019-12-27 14:00:03-05
items.[0].image.alt
Body Found In Yard Sparks Death Investigation

NELSON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — 2 hunters reportedly found the body of a woman Thursday evening in a field north of Bardstown.

According to the Nelson County Sheriff's Office's Facebook page, the body was found at about 5 p.m. in a field near the 1300 block of Sullivan Lane.

The woman had no identification on her. Her body was taken to the Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy.

Around 1 p.m., the Nelson County Sheriff's Office announced that the identity of the woman has been verified, but will not be released until family is notified.

The investigation is on going.

Copyright 2019 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Last Chance! Hurry!

Last Chance! Get Yours NOW!