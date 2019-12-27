2 hunters find woman's body in Nelson County

NELSON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — 2 hunters reportedly found the body of a woman Thursday evening in a field north of Bardstown.

According to the Nelson County Sheriff's Office's Facebook page, the body was found at about 5 p.m. in a field near the 1300 block of Sullivan Lane.

The woman had no identification on her. Her body was taken to the Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy.

Around 1 p.m., the Nelson County Sheriff's Office announced that the identity of the woman has been verified, but will not be released until family is notified.

The investigation is on going.