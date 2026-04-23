Report: Kentucky awards nearly $34 million in grants to more than 100 groups to combat the state drug epidemic

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky's Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission awarded more than $30 million in grants to over 100 organizations earlier this week to support drug prevention and recovery efforts.

The money, distributed on Friday at the Woodhill Community Center in Lexington, comes from settlements with pharmaceutical companies involved in the drug crisis.

Kentucky Attorney General Russell Coleman said the state has distributed significantly more funding since the grant program began.

"Over $100 million has been awarded to tackle the drug crisis in this commonwealth. This is money that's being deployed now," Coleman said.

While other states also received large settlements from pharmaceutical companies in drug lawsuits, Coleman said Kentucky is leading in how it uses the money to rebuild communities and families impacted by addiction.

The Lexington Leadership Foundation was awarded $231,526 to provide continued funding for their Fatherhood Initiative. The program works to reunite children with fathers who have addiction issues or have been incarcerated in Fayette and Jessamine counties.

The Foundation also received $222,654 to expand their Youth Empowerment Program. The program provides mentoring and tutoring as well as sports and theater programming and off-site activities to youth in Fayette, Jessamine, and Scott counties.

Marcus Patrick, youth empowerment director for the Lexington Leadership Foundation, said the money helps build their arsenal to keep young people away from drugs.

"Right now the amount of access that our young people have - even at schools - to vapes and drugs and gummies is unprecedented," Patrick said.

"These resources are going to help us equip fathers to be the best fathers they can be, to be the best fathers of their children and the best husbands they can be - and by extension they're going to want to stay healthy to be that good dad," David Cozart with the Commonwealth Center for Fathers and Families said.

Coleman often reminds people the settlement funds are "blood money," as many Kentucky families have lost loved ones to drugs, but he said it is good to try to do something positive with the cash.

“I’m deeply grateful we have the opportunity to turn the pain of the drug crisis into progress," said Coleman. "We owe it to every family affected to use these resources responsibility. By investing in these outstanding organizations across Kentucky, we can build a future where fewer lives are lost and more people find a path to healing."

