Report: Kentucky-born musician Sturgill Simpson drops new album early on YouTube

Kentucky-born musician Sturgill Simpson's latest record as Johnny Blue Skies, Mutiny After Midnight, has arrived two weeks ahead of its scheduled March 13 release date — and you can listen to it right now on YouTube, Rolling Stones reported.

The album appeared in full on YouTube over the weekend. It was previously expected to be available only on vinyl, CD, and cassette. As of now, YouTube is the only place the album is available digitally, and it has not been released to any other streaming services, according to the Rolling Stones.

Mutiny After Midnight marks Simpson's 9th studio album and his second under the Johnny Blue Skies moniker, following 2024's celebrated Passage du Desir. The album, according to Rolling Stones, was recorded at Dan Auerbach's Easy Eye Studio in Nashville, with Simpson producing and his Johnny Blue Skies backing band, the Dark Clouds, providing accompaniment.

When the album was announced last month, Simpson explained that many of the songs were written on the spot, and the band's goal was to "make a dance record."

Mutiny After Midnight also marks a return for Simpson to Atlantic Records, the label that released his landmark 2016 LP, A Sailor's Guide to Earth, Rolling Stones noted. His 2019 record, Sound & Fury, was released on Elektra — another Warner Music subsidiary, like Atlantic. His last several releases have all been through his own High Top Mountain Records. Mutiny After Midnight is a joint release between High Top Mountain and Atlantic Records.