Report: Lexington firefighter arrested on domestic violence charge in Jessamine County

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Lexington firefighter was arrested on Nov. 25 on a domestic violence charge in Jessamine County, a media release by the Lexington Fire Department read.

Nicholas Baldwin, who has worked for the Lexington Fire Department since 2012, was arrested Nov. 25 on a misdemeanor charge of fourth-degree assault involving domestic violence with no visible injury, according to a media advisory released by the fire department.

Baldwin has been placed on paid administrative duty pending the outcome of the criminal investigation, following departmental procedure. An internal investigation will follow the criminal proceedings.

The Nicholasville Police Department is handling the criminal investigation.