Report: Mercer Co. Board of Education votes to lower property tax for 2025-26 school year

MERCER COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Mercer County School reported on Monday morning that during a meeting, the Mercer County School Board of Education voted to lower the real estate property tax rate for the 2025-26 school year from 71.6 cents to 70.5 cents per $100 of assessed property tax.

Officials reported that a petition committee gathered enough certified signatures to send the rate to a special election that would have reportedly cost the district and taxpayers more than $100,000.

Instead, officials stated that the board chose to lower the rate to avoid election costs and "ensure those funds can continue to support students and classrooms."

"The Board made the decision to act responsibility with taxpayer dollars while keeping our focus on students," Superintendent Jason Booher said. "By lowering the rate, we are protecting local resource that can go directly toward out schools rather than being spent on a costly election."

Officials reported that county residents can expect to receive their new tax bill in the coming weeks, before Dec. 1.

Authorities listed the following collection periods: