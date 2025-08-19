Report: New area code coming to Kentucky in 2027

(LEX 18) — The Kentucky Public Service Commission says the North American Numbering Plan Administrator informed them that a new area code will be coming to the Bluegrass in 2027.

According to a release from KPSC, residents in the 502 area code region will be seeing a new area code of 761.

The release notes that NANPA hopes the new area code will exhaust its supply of available telephone numbers and ensure that central Kentucky has sufficient new phone numbers for around 30 years.

According to a release, the 502 area code will continue to be used, and anyone with it will not see any changes.

The release states that 502 is one of the original area codes, created with the establishment of the NANP in 1947 to serve the entire Commonwealth.