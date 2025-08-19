Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsCovering Kentucky

Actions

Report: Officials in Pineville rescue man from water near the Cumberland River

Featured Image Custom Edit (4).png
WRIL The Big One
Featured Image Custom Edit (4).png
Posted
and last updated

PINEVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Authorities in Pineville reportedly rescued a man at the Pine Street Bridge when he fell into the water after walking down a trail on Monday, according to WRIL The Big One.

The man, according to the The Big One, "apparently walked down a trail near the Cumberland River and fell down a steep embankment into the water and got stuck."

The Big One reported that the man who was rescued told officials that he was screaming for help when a passerby finally heard him and called 911.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18