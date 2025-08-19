Report: Officials in Pineville rescue man from water near the Cumberland River

PINEVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Authorities in Pineville reportedly rescued a man at the Pine Street Bridge when he fell into the water after walking down a trail on Monday, according to WRIL The Big One.

The man, according to the The Big One, "apparently walked down a trail near the Cumberland River and fell down a steep embankment into the water and got stuck."

The Big One reported that the man who was rescued told officials that he was screaming for help when a passerby finally heard him and called 911.