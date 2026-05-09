Report: Semi-truck flips over after driver falls asleep outside of Georgetown

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Drivers heading south on I-75 early Saturday morning were momentarily delayed due to single-vehicle collision involving a semi-truck.

The incident occurred near mile marker 132 in Scott County, just outside of the Georgetown Cherry Blossom Way exit.

According to the Scott County Sheriff's Office, the driver of the semi-truck fell asleep at the wheel and lost control of the vehicle, causing it to flip on its side. Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the collision.

This is an ongoing story, and LEX 18 will provide more information as it becomes available.