Report: Wayne Co. HS placed on lockdown after bomb threat note found in classroom

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Wayne County High School is under lockdown after a bomb threat note was discovered in a classroom on Tuesday, according to Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron.

Sheriff Catron said all students are being moved to the school gymnasium while authorities search the building.

"The note is believed to have been left in that classroom yesterday, but all precautions are being taken at this time."

Sheriff's Deputy Nick Bertram and his K-9 partner, Deputy Chaos, have been dispatched to the school. Deputy Chaos is certified in bomb detection.

Catron said the lockdown and search are being conducted to ensure all students are safe.

