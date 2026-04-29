Reported gas leak shuts down Leestown Road and causes possible bus delays

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A reported gas leak has shut down Leestown Road in both directions between New Circle Road and Greendale Road on Wednesday, causing potential delays for several school buses.

Fire crews are on the scene of a large supply line leak. The city expects the closure to last for about four hours.

Traffic from the inner loop of New Circle Road is permitted to take the inbound eastbound lane on Leestown Road, but the outbound lane remains closed. Motorists are advised to drive with caution in the area.

District Spokesperson Miranda Scully said the road closure might cause delays Wednesday for bus riders from Meadowthorpe Elementary, Leestown Middle, and Locust Trace.

"Because of the undetermined ripple effect on traffic patterns, additional buses might be impacted this afternoon," Scully said.

⚠️UPDATE⚠️

Leestown Rd is now shut down in both directions between New Circle Rd and Greendale Rd. Several Fire units on scene of a reportedly ruptured gas line. https://t.co/LRjhACQsUz — lexwrecks (@lexwrecks) April 29, 2026

This is a developing story and LEX 18 will have additional information as it becomes available.