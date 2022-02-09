Watch
Sick of driving over potholes? Here's how to report them in Kentucky

Posted at 9:54 AM, Feb 09, 2022
(LEX 18) — After several rounds of winter weather, potholes have been spotted on busy roads here in Lexington and throughout central Kentucky.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says that highway crews are using this break in winter weather to repair the potholes.

Drivers in Kentucky may report potholes to the following toll-free phone numbers:

  • Toll-free: 1-877-FOR-KYTC (1-877-367-5982)
  • Toll-free: 1-800-PATCH-IT (1-800-728-2448)

Residents can also report road hazards, including potholes, under the "Contact Us" menu at the top of the KYTC website found here.

Potholes form when water seeps into roadway cracks. Freezing and thawing temperatures cause the pavement to expand and then break.

The patching process for potholes is a mobile operation. Motorists are advised to watch for signage and flashing arrows directing the ongoing work.

