Reports: Floodwaters surround the town of Liberty

CASEY COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — LEX 18 was in the town of Liberty on Thursday night where the area is surrounded by floodwaters due to the continued heavy rainfall.

The bypass in Liberty appeared to be underwater while motorist were seen trying to drive through floodwaters. Officials reported that there had been five motorists rescues in the area.

Officials added that a high clearance vehicle from the National Guard was arriving to provide aid in the area. Kentucky Fish & Wildlife were also rescuing people on the scene.

Ricky Wesley with the Kentucky Emergency Management in Casey County told LEX 18 that the bypass in Liberty flooded in 2010 and noted that they have been preparing all day for the floodwaters to occur in the area.

"One storm after the other we’ve been pounded and we have more water than we need all over the county," Wesley stated. “Don’t be out after dark driving because you can’t see what the flood waters are doing, we’ve got a great rescue team but let’s not wear them out."

Authorities in the floodwater areas continue to remind drivers to "turn around, don't drown."