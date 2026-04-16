Reports of downed small aircraft blocks inbound lanes on Versailles Road

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexwrecks is reporting that a downed small aircraft has blocked the inbound Versailles Rd between Man O' War Blvd and Van Meter Road Thursday afternoon. No injuries were reported in the incident.

Lexwrecks added that reports are indicating that the small aircraft went down in a field Thursday.

Motorist should drive with caution in the area as emergency personnel are on the scene.

This is a developing story and LEX 18 will have additional information as it becomes available.