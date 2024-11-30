Former Republican Party of Kentucky Chairman Bob Gable dies at 90

(LEX 18) — Officials and organizations are releasing statements following the death of former Republican Party of Kentucky Chairman Bob Gable.

The Republican Party of Kentucky released the following statement:

The Kentucky Senate Majority posted the following statement to social media:

Upon the passing of Bob Gable, former Republican Party of Kentucky chairman. #kyga25 pic.twitter.com/fTFxtiozdt — KY Senate Majority (@KYSenateGOP) November 30, 2024

U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) provided the following statement:

“Elaine and I are deeply saddened by the loss of our dear friend Bob Gable, a titanic figure in the Kentucky Republican Party. I trace my earliest memories in Kentucky politics right back to Bob, as do many others in my home state. Bob first got involved in politics as an appointee of Governor Louie Nunn – Kentucky’s only Republican governor for over half a century. Though the Commonwealth was a deep blue state at the time, Bob ran for governor in 1975, bringing new energy and dynamism to our state party. When he was named Chair of the Republican Party of Kentucky in 1986, our party held only one statewide seat and reportedly only had a net worth of $300. Needless to say, much in our party and the Commonwealth has changed since then – largely thanks to Bob’s unflappable focus and the groundwork he laid during his decades of service. Elaine and I share our condolences with the entire Gable family along with our gratitude for Bob’s lifelong work to bring conservative principles to Kentucky.”



Senate President Robert Stivers, R-Manchester, released this statement on Friday:

"Bob Gable was the original Republican Party chairman and a leader when there were few Kentucky Republicans. In fact, Bob gave me my first contribution when I decided to get into politics."







"My heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with his family as they mourn the loss of this great man, this great Kentuckian."







The Kentucky House Majority Caucus said in a statement:

House Speaker David Osborne issued the following statement regarding the death of former Chair of the Republican Party of Kentucky, Bob Gable:







“On behalf of the Kentucky House of Representatives and the House Majority Caucus, I offer my deepest condolences to the family and close friends of my dear friend Bob Gable. Bob was a great Kentuckian, a strong advocate of conservative principles, and a committed supporter of Republican candidates for decades. His efforts built the foundation for today’s Republican majority.







“An engineer by training, Bob brought a strategic, detail-driven approach to everything he did. While a successful businessman, he shared his time and talents selflessly and approached both public service and politics with an indomitable spirit. Above all, Bob was a gentleman with an unfailing generosity of spirit.”

An obituary for Gable can be found here.