Republican Party of KY releases statement following the death of former Sen. Albert Robinson

The Republican Party of Kentucky has released a statement following the death of former Kentucky state Senator Albert Robinson.
The statement reads:
“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Sen. Albert Robinson and extend our sincerest condolences to the Robinson family during this difficult time.
"Sen. Robinson’s life and career were nothing short of extraordinary. A selfless public servant, he dedicated nearly half a century to serving our commonwealth, holding positions in both legislative chambers throughout his long and distinguished career.
"Sen. Robinson will be deeply missed, but his legacy will endure through his legislative accomplishments, which benefited countless Kentucky families. For that, we will always be deeply grateful.”