Rescue squad members recognized by First Lady Brittainy Beshear

(LEX 18) — Kentucky’s First Lady Brittainy Beshear recognized members of the London - Laurel Rescue Squad on Friday.

Assistant Chief Drew Allen, Lieutenant Bryan Johnson, and rescuemen Noah Rudder and Dakota Kilburn were all recognized at Eastern Kentucky University for their part in the Kentucky Urban Search and Rescue flood response, according to a post on Facebook.

On Feb. 15, one of the squad's swift water teams was sent to Leslie County to assist with rescue efforts, while two other swift water teams stayed in Laurel County to assist there.

In the post, the London - Laurel Rescue Squad said, "their dedication and readiness ensured that both state and local communities received critical support during the flooding. We are proud of our team's commitment to serving those in need, no matter the conditions."