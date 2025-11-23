Rescue team saves dog and owner after both fall over cliff at lake

(LEX 18) — A rescue team responded to a dangerous situation at a lake where both a dog and its owner went over a cliff, according to the Wayne County Rescue Squad.

At approximately 8:45 p.m., rescue crews received a call about a 100-pound dog that had gone over a several-hundred-foot bluff at the lake. While responding to the scene, crews learned the dog's owner had also gone over the cliff.

Wayne County Rescue Squad said that they used rappelling equipment and techniques to safely retrieve both the owner and the dog from the bluff.

The operation lasted several hours, with crews returning to service by 3 a.m.