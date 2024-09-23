Residents concerned after several car break-in's at Lexington apartment complex

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Nearly a dozen people at one apartment complex in Lexington woke up to a headache this weekend as someone had smashed out their car windows.

Several Lexington residents now want to see an increase in security at Gleneagles Apartments.

One resident, who chose to remain anonymous, told LEX 18, her granddaughter's car has been broken into three times in the past year. "It's really ridiculous that you can't live. You struggle to work, to have nice things, and then people tear it up."

The woman said that several cars within the complex were broken into early Sunday morning. Flock cameras are visible at the entrance and exit of the complex, but residents said that they are controlled by the city.

"I mean nothing is getting done. I have been out here, going on five years. Tear that old tree down because it's dead, put cameras up there and that way you can see visitors on the surrounding parking lot."

LEX 18 did speak with front office employees at Gleneagles Apartments, who said that corporate had no comment at this time.

Residents noted that Lexington Police are investigating and took finger prints from several cars.

"You don't want your property tore up. Nobody can afford to pay deductibles every time their car gets broken into."

