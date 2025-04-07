Residents in Anderson County brace for flood recovery

ANDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Residents in Anderson County, particularly those living in low-lying areas, anxiously await the receding floodwaters that have significantly impacted their community.

Many families are grappling with loss and damage, as heavy rains over the past weekend caused flooding reminiscent of historic disasters.

One Tyrone resident, Adam Beasley, shared his experience as he watched parts of his hometown slowly succumb to rising waters.

“It’s almost like the ’78 flood to me here,” he said.

Beasley, who has lived in Tyrone for years, described the recent flooding as one of the worst he has witnessed.

“Every once in a while, it comes like nobody’s seen, and that’s what it did," Beasley said. "You know, it rained for four days."

Fortunately, Beasley's home remained undamaged, but the same cannot be said for his brother and father’s houses

. “I'm sure a lot of people are really struggling and lost everything,” he said. “I know everything on the left side here, if you had anything, it's gone.”

The impact of the flooding has also extended to local emergency services.

Amy Womack with Anderson County Emergency Services reported that first responders have faced considerable challenges in the aftermath of the disaster.

“We’re all human inside, and we do have empathy and sympathy for those people,” she said, highlighting the emotional toll of the situation.

Womack further emphasized the dedication of the first responders, many of whom left their own families and homes to assist their community.

“A lot of our rescuers are also impacted,” she said, recognizing the sacrifices made by those on the front lines.

Despite the overwhelming circumstances, Beasley expressed gratitude for the support and assistance provided by local emergency teams to community members. He noted that it has fostered a sense of unity within the community.

“We are very blessed,” he said.

As residents begin to assess the damage and navigate the recovery process, the strength and resilience of the Anderson County community shine through in these challenging times.