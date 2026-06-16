Residents in Casey County react to state of emergency amid drought in Liberty

LIBERTY, Ky. (LEX News) — Casey County officials have declared an emergency water situation, saying a drought is affecting the water supply in Liberty. The area is currently under extreme drought conditions, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

Andrew Lawhorn, who spoke with LEX News in the Casey County community last week, reflected on what the moment means for residents.

"In a time like this I know the community needs to pull together," Lawhorn said.

Stacey Beeler, owner and CEO of Stitch Kentucky, described her initial reaction to the state of emergency.

"It is something to worry about," Beeler said.

Beeler said her employees are adapting well to the situation.

"Nobody's that upset this morning or worried about it, they just know that they're gonna be making some changes and it's probably something that we all need to do anyway," Beeler said.

Jan Spears shared her concern for farmers and reflected on everyday water use.

"Really sorry for the farmers and I think about our daily lives how much we don't realize how much water we really use and how much we actually waste," Spears said.

Jake McGowan, who owns farm animals, explained how he and his wife have adjusted their daily routines.

"Luckily we are blessed to where we have a quick access to the river so we have been taking tanks down there and bringing them back up so our animals are able to have fresh water that isn't necessarily coming up from lake liberty," McGowan said.

Spears said the shortage has reinforced the importance of conservation.

"It's something we should have been doing all along but it has really brought home the ways that you can save water," Spears said.

According to the Casey County news pertaining to the state of emergency, the order "includes restrictions on outdoor water use for pools, gardens, yards, and so forth, along with a prohibition on car washes unless they have a city-approved water recycling system."

Fines start at $250 for the first offense and $500 for the second. A third offense carries the possibility of disconnection.

The city also approved an ordinance to install a "new system of phases in water restrictions handling water shortages" and another to implement a surcharge for users of city water.

The paper reports that the East Casey Water District's board will be able to create their own fines and enforcement. The second reading of the city ordinances introduced Monday night is scheduled for 5 p.m. Wednesday.

