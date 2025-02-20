Residents in Leslie County seek assistance following devastating floods

HYDEN, Ky. (LEX 18) — The small town of Hyden in Leslie County, nearly 130 miles southeast of Lexington, is calling for urgent help after floodwaters trapped many residents.

“We've just been treated bad down there and we need some help,” says Monica Gibson, echoing a sentiment shared by many flood victims in the area.

Hyden, with a population of 281, faced a terrifying reality on Saturday as floodwaters surged through the town, reminiscent of similar devastating floods in 2022. Many residents are now grappling with the aftermath.

“We have no way out,” says Gibson. “We have people down there that have no electricity, no telephone. They don't have internet, they don't have water. The water was out.”

Natasha Roberts, another Hyden resident, describes the situation: “The drive to the first lady’s house who was affected was almost like PTSD from the last floods. It started with disaster and I knew what was coming ahead. So we pulled into the lady's driveway and the mud and the smell was very familiar.”

As cold temperatures blanket the state, residents are preparing for the worst. “Heat. A lot of people use gas heat here or wood heat. They lost their wood due to the flood that they had piled up for the winter, so their wood is gone so they have no way to heat for the rest of the winter,” Roberts explains. “Their gas tanks have been flooded so they have no way to use gas for the rest of the winter. We are in two inches of snow right now and most of them are misplaced.”

The community is in dire need of food, water, and generators. Roberts, working alongside God’s Pantry, distributed 36 emergency meal boxes on Monday, but resources are rapidly depleting.

“One home completely burned down behind the flood waters yesterday due to not being able to - the fire department couldn't get to it,” Gibson reports.

Backwater from Buckhorn Lake has flooded the area, trapping approximately 50 families, half of which are without any source of heat. According to Dewayne Shouse, the manager of the Buckhorn Lake project, the lake is at its second-highest stage since 1961, now 92% full and being opened slightly to help release water downstream.

“Although that we are doing the work and we are managing to go out into these homes and do good,” Roberts says. “We still need resources, we need materials, we need supplies. We need someone who is willing to come in here and help these families build back, so donate as much as you can to the small community you don't hear about it.”

