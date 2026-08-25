Residents of Bourbon County mobile home park raise concern after recent evictions

BOURBON COUNTY, Ky. — In Kentucky, landlords can terminate month-to-month tenancies without citing nonpayment, behavior problems, or breaches of contract.

Brandon King is living that reality. A "For Sale" sign stands outside his place in the Turfland mobile home community, but King says he was forced to move out three weeks ago without explanation.

WLEX

King owns his trailer but rents the lot beneath it. He says he is now barred from the property while a lawsuit involving dozens of tenants and their landlord, Maple Grove MHC LLC, plays out in court.

"Yes, I ain't allowed on the property, they said I was kicked off the property during the lawsuit that we have," King said.

King says his account was current when he was told to leave.

"All my bills were paid up, I never owed them any money even when the stuff was going on like no water," King said.

Watch Previous Coverage: Eviction back-and-forth continues at Bourbon County mobile home park as residents fight to stay housed

Evictions continue at Turfland in Bourbon County

As LEX News reported in April, tenants sued Maple Grove MHC LLC last year, saying they did not have basic needs like running water.

"Instead of it getting fixed, we get evictions," King said.

As the lawsuit played out, several residents were told to pack up and move within a week.

Alba Mauriz, who moved to the community in 2003, fears she may be next.

"I work so hard to pay $33,000 on this mobile home when I got it, and now I don't know what I am going to do," Mauriz said.

WLEX

Mauriz had a direct message for the people managing Maple Grove and landlord Abraham Anderson.

"I know they don't like me, and I really don't care," Mauriz said.

King also weighed in on Anderson.

"I just don't know what his plans are or what he's trying to do, but it doesn't make any sense," King said.

After multiple attempts to reach Anderson, he has not responded to requests for comment.