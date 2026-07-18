Residents of Falcon Crest Apartments fear for safety after 2 shootings under a week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX News) — A family that moved into Falcon Crest Apartments on Centre Parkway in March is already planning to leave after two shootings struck the complex in less than a week.

Zacharia Baldwin and her husband, Roderick Baldwin, moved into a unit at the complex with their children earlier this year. The side of their apartment unit was left with bullet holes after a shooting on July 10, 2026. A second shooting occurred at the complex Thursday night.

"There's like three to four bullet holes on my apartment wall," Zacharia Baldwin said.

Police say both victims in the shootings had non-life threatening injuries. Police have not confirmed if any arrests have been made or if the two shootings are related.

Zacharia Baldwin said the violence has pushed the family to make a decision about their future at the complex.

"We're definitely going to move," Zacharia Baldwin said.

She described the impact the shootings have had on the family's sense of security.

"It bothers me. There was a recent shooting in front of our apartment the other day. We have bullet holes for proof, and now my neighbor. Two guys going into her apartment and shooting," Zacharia Baldwin said.

Roderick Baldwin said the shootings have forced the family to change how their children spend their summer evenings.

"It's horrendous. It is so horrible because versus having my kids letting my kids stay out a little later because it's summertime. They have to come in the house at about 8:30, nine o'clock. You never know what's gonna happen when it gets dark over here," Roderick Baldwin said.

Despite their plans to leave, Roderick Baldwin said he and others in the complex remain committed to improving safety in the area in the meantime.

"I'm committed and a whole lot of other people are committed to making this a safer place. Because while we wait to move we still have to live here. To making this a safer place for everybody as a whole because not only is this neighborhood suffering but our sister neighborhoods are suffering because of what's happening in this area," Roderick Baldwin said.

While Roderick Baldwin said he does not believe the broader neighborhood is to blame for the violence, Zacharia Baldwin called on those responsible to be held accountable.

"People shouldn't have to fear for their safety, and I really hope that the guys that are doing this. I really hope that they get locked up because they just out here shooting at people for no reason. Ain't nobody did nothing to them," Zacharia Baldwin said.

Roderick Baldwin said the neighborhood itself is not the problem.

"It's been good. It's a nice neighborhood. I don't think it's the neighborhood itself. I think it's the people, and the children that are here in the neighborhood," Roderick Baldwin said.

Devine Carama, the found of ONE Lexington, released a statement on Facebook following Thursday nights shooting:

"For the second time in a week, there has been a nonfatal shooting at Falcon Crest Apartment complex in Centre Parkway area. With so much of our outreach efforts happening in this neighborhood over the last year, we’ve grown close to those incredibly beautiful, strong, and resilient families residing in that complex. Our hearts break for those families, especially the children, as they are forced to deal with the trauma of gun violence in a place that should feel safe and secure.



In light of the recent events, we will be building a short-term response plan for our friends and families in the Falcon Crest complex, similar to our successful 10-point “Centre Parkway Safe Passage Action Plan” last year.



We are looking for our friends in public safety, faculty at schools in the area, mental health specialists, outreach workers, those trained in conflict resolution, nonprofits, faith leaders, social services providers, and just caring individuals, to join us over the next few weeks as we ramp up our efforts in the area. Give us some time over the weekend to continue connecting with families in the area, review data, and explore mediation opportunities, and then we will reach out to everyone early next week with a game plan. LOVE is always the answer."

Lexington Crime Data shows that Friday marks 163 days since the city last saw a homicide. In total, there's only been four homicides to date in 2026.

In 2025, Lexington saw 13 homicides to date. Compare that to 2022, when Lexington Police were called to 24 homicides to date. That year, the city saw a record amount of 45 homicides total.

Roderick Baldwin says he is grateful the complex's property manager has come by to check up on its residents.

LEX News has reached out to the Lexington Housing Authority, but have been unable to get in contact with them.