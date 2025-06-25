Residents seek relief from the heat at local pools amid heat advisory

(LEX 18) — With a heat advisory still in effect across the state, residents are finding ways to beat the heat by flocking to local pools. The Southland Aquatic Center has seen an influx of visitors eager to stay cool.

"It's been really busy this week, especially since last weekend when the heat really started kicking in," said Zachary Martin, the Aquatics Manager. For many, the pool has become the only outdoor space where the sweltering temperatures feel manageable.

Wendy Kracke took her 8-year-old granddaughter, Hailey, to the center on Wednesday. “So we can stay at the pool and stay cool,” she explained.

As temperatures climb into the mid-90s, with heat indices soaring into the triple digits, staying hydrated remains critical—even poolside. Wendy emphasized the importance of drinking water, stating, “Oh, we bring our big bottle of water, and I keep extra to fill up. Even though they are in the water, I make her drink every break.”

Poolgoer Grace Tomazic echoed the same thing: “Just make sure you have water wherever you go. Invest in a big old water bottle while you’re at it.”

In Lexington, there are currently five pools open for the season, with a sixth location under construction. The Recreational Manager for Aquatics reported over 2,000 guests at the Southland Pool alone over the weekend, showcasing the high demand for relief from the heat.

Whether folks are using the warm weather as a chance to practice pool tricks or enjoying quality time with family, staying safe is important.

As the temperatures rise, the message remains clear: Stay smart, stay hydrated, and, as always, don’t forget the sunscreen!

