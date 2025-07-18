Restaurant week is underway, and powered by Kentucky-sourced ingredients

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington Restaurant Week is underway, offering special menus at discounted prices for a limited time. Many establishments are highlighting locally sourced ingredients.

Pasta Garage on Delaware Avenue is celebrating its 10th year participating in the event.

"It brings the community together," said Lesme Romero, founder of Pasta Garage.

Some of the ingredients they use, like their garlic, tomato, and basil are sourced from Kentucky-based growers: Elmwood Stock Farm in Georgetown, and Blue Moon Farm in Nicholasville.

"It's a win-win situation for everybody," Romero said.

"You're supporting not only us but you're supporting also the economy, you're supporting the local farmers, and it's a chain reaction," he added. "Once you come into our restaurants, you don't even realize that you're supporting the entire community," he said.

Pasta Garage makes its pasta in-house, taking a locally sourced approach to its Italian cuisine.

"It's like pretty much bringing Italy back to Kentucky. That's what we want, that's the approach that we want to create— farm to table," Romero said.

Maker's Mark, a Lexington Restaurant Week partner, also emphasizes using locally grown products.

"Sourcing ingredients local has always been something we've done. 86% of our grains that we use to make Maker's Mark come from within a 60-mile radius of the distillery," said Chaz Fister with Markers Mark.

While 35 restaurants welcome both familiar and new faces through their doors during Restaurant Week, Pasta Garage is taking this opportunity to debut all brand-new dishes.

"The team gets excited because we can bring something new that nobody had before," Romero said.

Something that the kitchen can enjoy, just as much as the people they serve.