Retired Bowling Green Police K-9 Axel dies after years of service

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (LEX News — The Bowling Green Police Department is mourning the loss of retired K-9 Axel, a police dog remembered for his years of service and his close bond with his handler.

In a social media post Saturday, the department announced Axel's death and reflected on his impact on the agency and community.

Axel served with the department from 2017 until his retirement in 2023. During his career, he was partnered with Capt. James Lewis and became known for his loyalty and distinctive bark.

The department said Axel continued to serve in a different role after retiring from police work, becoming a devoted family companion and protector for the Lewis family.

"Axel wasn't just my dog. He was my partner," Lewis said in a statement shared by the department.

Lewis said Axel was a constant presence during their years working together and remained close to his family throughout retirement.

"After spending his career watching my back, he spent his retirement watching over the people most precious to me," Lewis said.

The department extended its condolences to Lewis and his family, thanking Axel for his service.

"Rest easy. We have the watch from here," the department said.